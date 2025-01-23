Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

