Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold Rating

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

INTC stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.