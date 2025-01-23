Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 187.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Intuit by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $611.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $642.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

