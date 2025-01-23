iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 58,113 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.