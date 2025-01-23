iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Boosted by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,428,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.04 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

