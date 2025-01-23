iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

