iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $805,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.