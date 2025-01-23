iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 422,500 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.