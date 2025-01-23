iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

