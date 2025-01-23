iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $7,957,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 225,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

