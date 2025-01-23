Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 945.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $5,579,666. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.9 %

JBL opened at $169.04 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

