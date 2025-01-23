Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 195.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,038 shares of company stock worth $5,579,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

