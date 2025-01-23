Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.97 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.20). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 7,048 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 435.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.46. The company has a market cap of £52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,405.41%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

