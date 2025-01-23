John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and traded as low as $22.43. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 53,680 shares traded.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,184,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

