John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and traded as low as $22.43. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 53,680 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
