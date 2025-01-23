Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $269.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $168.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

