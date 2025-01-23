JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $99.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOGI. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

