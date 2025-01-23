JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. Schlumberger has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $42,957,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

