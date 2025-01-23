JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of KREF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 277.63, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $20,167,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 287,740 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

