JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.57. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,611,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,945,000 after purchasing an additional 941,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 484,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 271,975 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

