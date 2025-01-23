JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,346.76. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 180,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,781.52. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $333,307. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,281,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,877,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

