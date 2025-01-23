JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Community Bank of Raymore’s Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 10.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPM stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $264.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

