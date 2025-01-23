JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $264.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.29. The stock has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.