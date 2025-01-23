JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $264.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.29.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.
Insider Activity
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
