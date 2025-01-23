JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

