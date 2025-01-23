JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

