Kades & Cheifetz LLC Invests $219,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $235.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

