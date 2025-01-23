Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

