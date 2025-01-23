Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kestrel Gold
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.