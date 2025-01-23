KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.