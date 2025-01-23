L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,904,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.