Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,209 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $242.47 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Barclays increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

