Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 38.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Leidos by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

