Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 4.4 %

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth $48,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 426,419 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,530,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 154,067 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

