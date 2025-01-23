Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACFree Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 4.4 %

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth $48,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 426,419 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,530,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 154,067 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

