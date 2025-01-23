Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,093.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $382.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

