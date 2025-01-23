MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,818.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,848.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,910.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

