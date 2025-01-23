Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy stock opened at $141.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

