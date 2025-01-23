Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 31,755 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 183.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in UiPath by 21,710.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

View Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.