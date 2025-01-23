Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 88 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,354.43 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,058.94 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,276.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,308.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

