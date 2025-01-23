Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

