Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after buying an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

