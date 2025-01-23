Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

