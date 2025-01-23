Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $289.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.16 and a 200 day moving average of $326.29.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

