Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 371 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,061,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $402.46 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $302.08 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.45 and its 200 day moving average is $420.43.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

