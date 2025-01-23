Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,715,382.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,823.32. The trade was a 97.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,658 shares of company stock valued at $140,360,682. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

