Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,658 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,658 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $10,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SAP by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after buying an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $272.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $335.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.16. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $161.07 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

