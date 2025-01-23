Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPMO opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

