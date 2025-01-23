Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSpire Capital worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 363.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5,602.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $726.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -62.75%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

