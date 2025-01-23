Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 60.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

PPG stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $145.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.