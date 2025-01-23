Merit Financial Group LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

