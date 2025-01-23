Merit Financial Group LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.47.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.55.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

